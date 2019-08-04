Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Holds Stake in American Airlines Group (AAL); Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Cut Waters Corp. (WAT) Position by $1.22 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 65.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 13,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 34,305 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 20,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 6.48 million shares traded or 5.56% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Expects to Pay Average $2.08 to $2.13 Per Gallon of Consolidated Jet Fuel, Including Taxes, in 1Q; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – HIGHER FUEL PRICES LED TO A DECLINE IN YEAR-OVER-YEAR EARNINGS IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – AAL ENCOURAGED BY ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, TRAVEL DEMAND STRENGTH; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 115,938 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.18M, down from 120,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $209.52. About 458,289 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.09 million activity. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250. On Tuesday, June 4 PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 50,000 shares. 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya. KERR DEREK J also bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Management Lc reported 71,090 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. 22 were reported by Riggs Asset Managment Inc. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 1.09M shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Conning stated it has 6,882 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Highland Mngmt LP accumulated 510,470 shares. Kamunting Street Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 11.8% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 722,977 shares. Covington Capital Management owns 400 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Carroll Fincl accumulated 1 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 42,429 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assocs invested in 0.01% or 164,658 shares. Moreover, Moody National Bank Division has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 357 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $7.90 million activity. 10,000 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $2.33 million were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F. On Monday, February 11 Kelly Terrence P sold $304,423 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 1,312 shares. 10,800 shares were sold by Rae Elizabeth B, worth $2.51 million.

