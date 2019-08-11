Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) Has Lowered by $6.31 Million; Netease (NTES) Holding Has Increased by British Columbia Investment Management Corp

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 14,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 62,281 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.04M, up from 47,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $242.9. About 1.31 million shares traded or 89.33% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.44. About 2.01 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 8,951 shares to 77,396 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 3,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,323 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.78 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20 million and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13,610 shares to 34,305 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.