Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Upped Position in Apple (AAPL); As Raymond James Financial (RJF) Stock Rose, Buckhead Capital Management Has Boosted by $1.45 Million Its Stake

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 18,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,755 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $85.44. About 187,975 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.16% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.59% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 6,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,497 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 43,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $204.89. About 10.46M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 09/03/2018 – Nitro Games Oyj: New version of Medals of War featured by Apple; 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders; 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video); 11/05/2018 – Apple said the new process of smelting aluminum replaces the use of carbon with an advanced conductive material; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is ‘optimistic’ that trade tensions with China will be resolved; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 26/04/2018 – MILLENNIUM SERVICES GROUP LTD MIL.AX – SIGNED MULTI-LOCATION CONTRACT WITH APPLE TO PROVIDE CLEANING & HYGIENE SERVICES TO 15 APPLE STORES

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 7,636 shares to 16,309 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,400 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 60,455 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 205,370 shares or 0% of the stock. Piedmont Advsr invested in 0.02% or 4,758 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited has 0.02% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 142,906 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 196,444 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.15% or 7,811 shares. 217,350 are held by Iat Reinsurance Communications. Synovus Finance reported 155 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 678 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 97,341 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Junto Mgmt LP holds 339,890 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 66,576 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Atlanta L L C invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.