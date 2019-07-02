Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Upped Its Carnival New F (CCL) Holding by $303,750 as Stock Declined; Credit Agricole S A Lowered Stake in Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) as Shares Declined

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) by 42.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 33,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 79,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Emergent Biosolutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 516,029 shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 11.29% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 12/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Project 590-14-112, SCI Crawlspace Emergent Structural Repairs -; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – COLLABORATION WITH PROFECTUS BIOSCIENCES INC. AND EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS – LINDAHL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CFO AT CEB INC; 19/03/2018 – RITA & ALEX HILLMAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES PUBLIC RFP FOR HILLMAN EMERGENT INNOVATION PROGRAM GRANTS; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C, EST. EPS 25.8C; 26/03/2018 – Emergent Appoints Richard Lindahl as Chief Financial Officer; 22/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions to Implement Stk Repurchase Program for Up to $50 M of Its Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – Emergent Biosolutions 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Emergent Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMGC)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp New F (CCL) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 6,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,857 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, up from 31,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp New F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 4.82M shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HEWJ) by 32,500 shares to 52,500 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 66,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 85.05% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EBS’s profit will be $8.22M for 72.20 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Emergent BioSolutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -223.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Pier Capital Ltd Co owns 0.87% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 110,446 shares. Convergence Ptnrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,701 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.03% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.01% or 23,129 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Sio Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 2.46% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Mutual Of America Management Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs owns 3,733 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Jpmorgan Chase And Communications holds 22,066 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated reported 13,700 shares. Ftb Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Pnc Finance Service Group Inc holds 0% or 34,649 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Management Ab invested in 0.08% or 729,297 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 7,961 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 24,765 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 2.71 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 506,746 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.54M shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Argent Tru owns 27,636 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of has 71,898 shares. Advsr Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 0.02% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 36,469 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Mngmt holds 0.12% or 7,875 shares. M&R reported 100 shares. 494,488 were accumulated by Ardevora Asset Llp.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $513,497 activity. KRUSE STEIN had sold 6,966 shares worth $364,082. The insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267.

