Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Upped Costco Whsl (COST) Stake; WEIR GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (WEIGF) SI Increased By 2.01%

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased Costco Whsl Corp (COST) stake by 7.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc acquired 4,739 shares as Costco Whsl Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc holds 64,924 shares with $15.72 million value, up from 60,185 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp now has $120.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98 million shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F

WEIR GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) had an increase of 2.01% in short interest. WEIGF’s SI was 1.28M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.01% from 1.25 million shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 1063 days are for WEIR GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WEIGF)’s short sellers to cover WEIGF’s short positions. It closed at $16.04 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.20 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. It has a 15.08 P/E ratio. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, cyclones, crushers, high pressure grinding rolls, rubber, and other solutions; and provides slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, sand and aggregates, and oil sands markets.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W, worth $727,935.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -4.68% below currents $274.01 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, March 8. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $250 target. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, April 1. Oppenheimer maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ltd Limited Company stated it has 560 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,074 shares. 9 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Svcs Limited. Captrust Financial Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 16,419 shares. 25,752 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 603,894 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Com reported 86,525 shares. Art Advsrs reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Canandaigua Comml Bank holds 0.06% or 1,373 shares in its portfolio. The West Virginia-based Security National Trust has invested 0.44% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Massachusetts Fin Services Communication Ma stated it has 2.83M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cognios Limited Liability has 0.27% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,220 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Lc has invested 1.31% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hilltop Holdings Inc has invested 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Carret Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).