Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Trimmed Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $6.31 Million as Valuation Rose; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Maintains Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 2.87M shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS REFORMER, HYDROTREATER OVERHAUL; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Adj EPS $1.04

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 17,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 170,492 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, up from 152,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43M shares traded or 30.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – Sri Lanka to sign deals with Total, Schlumberger for seismic study; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito National Bank has 6,904 shares. Smithfield holds 15,318 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 634,052 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Sol Management Co accumulated 10,977 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Conning Inc holds 0.18% or 132,741 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Country Tru Bancorporation invested in 453,973 shares. First Financial Corporation In has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Thomas White reported 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Washington Capital Management holds 1.45% or 29,320 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 334,692 shares. 27,977 were reported by Horizon Limited Liability Com. Mairs And Pwr invested in 1.14% or 2.16 million shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv owns 236,130 shares. The California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch And Forbes Llc invested in 10,564 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 107,573 are owned by Vestor Capital Limited Company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp stated it has 3,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 376,931 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 1.94 million are held by Prudential Inc. American Century Cos holds 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 640,126 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 22,040 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 1.24M shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 11,196 shares. Natixis holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 185,414 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Spc Inc reported 21,130 shares. Numerixs Inv Inc has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Smithfield stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Natl Bank Of Hawaii owns 30,127 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.21 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13,610 shares to 34,305 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) by 26,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST).