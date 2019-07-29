Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Trimmed Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $6.31 Million as Market Value Declined; Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) by $4.81 Million

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp. (PH) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 28,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.62 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.44M, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $172.94. About 197,528 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 19/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Raises Dividend to 76c Vs. 66c; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 319,162 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, down 4.04% or $0.13 from last year’s $3.22 per share. PH’s profit will be $396.41M for 13.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.52% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $355,325 activity. The insider OBOURN CANDY M sold $150,178. Bowman William R sold $150,341 worth of stock.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (Cl (NYSE:STZ) by 77,250 shares to 465,734 shares, valued at $81.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acorda Thearapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 243,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,102 shares, and has risen its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh reported 0.43% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Panagora Asset accumulated 0.51% or 664,943 shares. Westwood Grp Incorporated stated it has 3,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James Investment Research reported 3,905 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 7,383 shares. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.12% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Td Asset Mgmt has 211,725 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 1832 Asset Management LP invested in 98,600 shares. Peddock Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 2,849 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 78 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 3,683 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.96 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

