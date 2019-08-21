Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Raised Its Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Holding; Uniqure N V F (QURE) Shareholder Doheny Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake by $320,075

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 21,271 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects Cash and Cash Equivalents Will Be Sufficient to Fund Ops Into Early 2020; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) by 190.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 26,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 40,229 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 13,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $796.61M market cap company. It closed at $13.23 lastly. It is down 39.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $117.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 57,905 shares to 76,710 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 531,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 584,325 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

More notable recent uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Uniqure NV (QURE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “uniQure Announces Leadership Promotions and Executive Transition – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE), The Stock That Soared 653% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Uniqure NV (QURE) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

More notable recent Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Orion Engineered Carbons to Recognize Sexual Orientation and Gender Identification – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Orion Engineered Carbons Catching The Cycle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.