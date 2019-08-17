Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Raised Its Costco Whsl (COST) Position; Horizon Investments Boosted Exelon Com (EXC) Holding By $351,036

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased Costco Whsl Corp (COST) stake by 7.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc acquired 4,739 shares as Costco Whsl Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc holds 64,924 shares with $15.72 million value, up from 60,185 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp now has $120.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco to open offline store in Shanghai; to adopt Tmall consumer data analysis for merchandise selection, sources say; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline

Horizon Investments Llc increased Exelon Corp Com (EXC) stake by 22.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc acquired 7,164 shares as Exelon Corp Com (EXC)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 38,621 shares with $1.92 million value, up from 31,457 last quarter. Exelon Corp Com now has $43.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 5.43M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 21/03/2018 – Federal Register: Exelon Generation Company, LLC; Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station; Revision to License Condition 2.C.(5; 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – EXELON IS ‘STRONGLY COMMITTED TO FUTURE OF NUCLEAR ENERGY’; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Names Joseph Nigro as Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Rev $9.69B; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 29/03/2018 – Exelon To Purchase ENGIE North America’s LNG Import Terminal

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity. Shares for $727,935 were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Finance Svcs holds 0.05% or 903 shares. Baxter Bros has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 1,842 are owned by Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation. Vista Cap Prtn has 2,519 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,220 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc holds 0.94% or 70,300 shares in its portfolio. Beaumont Fin Partners Ltd Com reported 0.1% stake. Bender Robert And invested in 1,455 shares. Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas holds 0.05% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1,764 shares. Lenox Wealth accumulated 0.02% or 322 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 0.04% stake. Caprock Grp Inc Inc accumulated 4,646 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 140,559 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 1.12 million were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Llc. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has 1,059 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -4.71% below currents $274.1 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, March 8. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $225 target. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 8. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $23000 target in Monday, June 3 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 8. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 3.98 million shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corporation holds 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 501 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 23,785 shares stake. 731 were accumulated by Motco. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Rampart Invest Limited holds 0.42% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 74,291 shares. Kistler accumulated 0.14% or 6,863 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 17,639 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 2.40M shares. Golub Grp Inc Limited Liability Com invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Kopp Advsr Limited Com owns 17,251 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Bank owns 2,019 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank accumulated 0.02% or 34,582 shares. Amp Cap Invsts holds 0.24% or 865,352 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited holds 10,566 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Exelon has $5600 highest and $47 lowest target. $50.90’s average target is 12.79% above currents $45.13 stock price. Exelon had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $47 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. Mizuho maintained the shares of EXC in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”.

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Ameren Corp Com (NYSE:AEE) stake by 7,598 shares to 19,187 valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC) stake by 12,722 shares and now owns 2,182 shares. Becton Dickinson Co Com (NYSE:BDX) was reduced too.