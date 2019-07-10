Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Raised Its Costco Whsl (COST) Holding; Devon Energy (DVN) Stake Maintained by Oslo Asset Management Asa

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 4,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,924 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72M, up from 60,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $271.42. About 1.02 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 231,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.21M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $28.84. About 4.60 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS FULL-YEAR 2018 OIL PRODUCTION OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Raising full-Yr 2018 Oil Production Outlook; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

