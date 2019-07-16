Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC); As Delta Air Lines Common Stock Usd0.0001 (DAL) Market Value Rose, Schroder Investment Management Group Has Lifted Its Position by $1.89 Million

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) by 190.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 26,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,229 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 13,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 367,267 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 30.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.87% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY $82.6 MILLION TO $406.7 MILLION COMPARED TO THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.0001 (DAL) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 37,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 590,336 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.49 million, up from 553,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.0001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.7. About 5.74M shares traded or 17.79% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED 155 FLIGHTS ON INCLEMENT WEATHER; 07/03/2018 – Virgin Atlantic bets on more legroom in economy in trans-Atlantic battle; 04/04/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Delta says online chat cyber security breach put some customer payment information at risk…; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Load Factor 86.9; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS BACK TO NORMAL IN NEW YORK; 12/04/2018 – DELTA CEO STILL SEES REACHING PREVIOUS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Delta Reports Operating Performance for April 2018; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Several Hundred Thousand Customers Affected by Breach; 09/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Inc expected to post earnings of 73 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – DELTA COMMENTS ON CYBER INCIDENT

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. BLAKE FRANCIS S bought $249,743 worth of stock or 5,185 shares. 5.37 million Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares with value of $265.23M were bought by BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 217,923 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Wedge Cap L LP Nc owns 0.16% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 273,924 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc accumulated 2.60M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Beach Inv Limited Liability Co owns 20,750 shares for 1.93% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 810 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.25% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 46,460 are held by Dnb Asset As. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership has 73,905 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested in 0.18% or 412,446 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability reported 0.07% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Nwi LP holds 0.24% or 180,000 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Company reported 0.07% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Polaris Greystone Finance Grp Ltd Co owns 0.08% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 19,596 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Eagle Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 123,793 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $61.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp Common Stock Usd0.010000 by 26,757 shares to 610,064 shares, valued at $98.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Industries Inc Common Stock Usd1.666 (NYSE:PPG) by 15,214 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,663 shares, and cut its stake in Changyou.Com Limited Adr (Each Represents 2 Class A Shares) (NASDAQ:CYOU).

