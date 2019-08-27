Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Decreased Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $6.31 Million as Stock Value Rose; Constellation Brand Class A (STZ) Shareholder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Decreased Its Stake

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $96.31. About 1.44 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Constellation Brand Class A (STZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 1,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 23,529 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 25,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brand Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $202.44. About 1.06M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,739 shares to 64,924 shares, valued at $15.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) by 26,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 885,907 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hartford Mngmt holds 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 66,409 shares. Anchor Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.18% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 1.19 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) holds 7,315 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 48,323 shares. Country Club Tru Na holds 64,787 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.05M shares. Verity Asset Management stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 195,347 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 44,228 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 56,203 shares in its portfolio. Secor Ltd Partnership has 5,956 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.87% or 43,883 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.33 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $504.32 million for 19.24 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.