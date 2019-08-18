Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Decreased Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $6.31 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Holding

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 28.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 23,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 59,913 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, down from 83,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 5.79 million shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abbott Laboratories, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABT); 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 2.12 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.60 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,029 shares to 49,497 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) by 26,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,229 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.23 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 17,816 shares to 124,515 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 58,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Asml Holding Nv (NASDAQ:ASML).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.