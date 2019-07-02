Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Cut Phillips 66 (PSX) Position as Stock Value Declined; Iberiabank (IBKC) Holding Has Lifted by Forest Hill Capital Llc

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $94.06. About 2.66M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 19,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 187,252 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 168,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.08. About 207,139 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has risen 0.14% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces Branch Closures And Consolidations; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.43; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS ’20 GOAL OF CORE RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: To Close or Consolidate 22 Branch Locations During 2Q and 3Q; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer; 20/03/2018 – IBERIABANK – ANNOUNCED DECLARATION OF QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.38/SHARE; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Chevron Phillips Chemical reportedly makes $15B acquisition bid – Houston Business Journal” on June 21, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Oil Prices Rise on Production Cut Extension, Trade Truce – GuruFocus.com” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “U.S. Oil Demand Was Scorching Hot Last Year — but Gas-Guzzling SUVs Arenâ€™t to Blame – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Transfer’s Controversial Bakken Oil Pipeline Could Soon Get Much Bigger – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.14 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

