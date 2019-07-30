Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $6.31 Million as Stock Price Declined; Van Den Berg Management I Has Trimmed Position in Post Hldgs (POST) by $8.81 Million as Stock Price Rose

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $102.9. About 689,465 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 46.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 80,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,753 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04 million, down from 172,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $110.14. About 312,034 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings 2Q Net $91.5M; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group results; 02/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $350M; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – POST MANAGEMENT HAS AFFIRMED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 11.04 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20 million and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) by 26,379 shares to 40,229 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp New F (NYSE:CCL).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning accumulated 18,492 shares or 0.1% of the stock. American Assets Inv Limited Co reported 14,300 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 0.15% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 1.24M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated has 459,605 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Co holds 5,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc holds 2.44% or 14.26M shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.26% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rowland & Company Inv Counsel Adv reported 1,600 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.06% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Greylin Invest Mangement Inc reported 0.44% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kcm Inv Ltd Liability reported 7,947 shares. Acg Wealth owns 2,401 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 332,426 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 37,425 shares.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 16.98% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.06 per share. POST’s profit will be $90.90M for 22.21 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. $12.96M worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) was bought by STIRITZ WILLIAM P on Wednesday, February 6. BROWN JAY W sold $240,374 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) on Thursday, February 7.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 283,375 shares to 318,237 shares, valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 13,800 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 133,802 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Lc accumulated 9,375 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 13 shares. Diamond Hill Incorporated has invested 0.7% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Gabelli Funds invested in 452,500 shares. Shelton Mngmt, California-based fund reported 528 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.13% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 3,900 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invs Ltd Com. Smithfield Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Bridger Management Ltd Company has invested 5.19% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).