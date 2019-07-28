Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $6.31 Million; Bkd Wealth Advisors Maintains Holding in Kimball Intl (KBAL)

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kimball Intl Inc (KBAL) by 1351.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 255,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,906 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 18,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimball Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $644.11M market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 110,672 shares traded or 3.38% up from the average. Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) has risen 1.31% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical KBAL News: 01/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL 3Q EPS 16C; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTL CEO TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kimball International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBAL); 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO To Retire; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – SCHNEIDER INTENDS TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD BUT WILL REMAIN A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL – BOARD ESTABLISHED A CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE, COMPOSED OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International’s Schneider Will Remain a Member of the Bd of Directors During CEO Transitio; 24/04/2018 – Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider to Retire on Oct. 3; 04/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Investment Mgmt accumulated 66,409 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 241,328 shares. First Republic Inv Management holds 0.06% or 129,765 shares. 8,019 were reported by Verity Asset. Moneta Grp Investment Advsrs Ltd reported 3,373 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl reported 714 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Greylin Investment Mangement holds 20,670 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has 157,812 shares. Aull Monroe Management Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 10,527 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Washington Tru accumulated 0.02% or 5,108 shares. Nomura Asset Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 54,784 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Llc holds 82,264 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20 million and $190.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) by 26,379 shares to 40,229 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp New F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 45,808 shares to 9,109 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 179,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,069 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).