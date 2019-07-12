Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Boosted Position in Costco Whsl (COST); Rgm Capital Has Upped Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $2.77 Million; Stock Rose

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (COST) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 4,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,924 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72M, up from 60,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $278.83. About 1.05M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 11,250 shares as the company's stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 404,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.60 million, up from 392,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $300.36. About 567,549 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 1,145 were accumulated by Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Com. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 0.13% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 245,274 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Glaxis Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 8,420 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 141,683 shares. Lincoln National owns 2,053 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 62,026 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 6,270 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. 19,247 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Company has invested 0.97% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 171,175 were reported by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Com.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $38.95 million activity. $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12. $1.71 million worth of stock was sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. The insider WADORS PATRICIA L sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53 million. $1.63M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A. 100,000 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $22.01 million were sold by CODD RONALD E F.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 761,713 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $67.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 231,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 724,326 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank Division reported 38,483 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 12,306 are held by Cetera Lc. The Ohio-based Advisors Llc has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sg Americas Lc has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Raymond James & Associates has 0.17% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 467,707 shares. Associated Banc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has invested 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 111,436 shares. Clarkston Partners Limited Liability accumulated 1,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Co Ltd accumulated 1.06% or 770 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Lc invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com Il reported 5,820 shares stake. Benin Mngmt has invested 0.73% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Howe Rusling stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Alkeon Limited Liability Corp reported 2,722 shares.

