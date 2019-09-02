Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Boosted Its Carnival New F (CCL) Position by $303,750; Stock Price Declined; Capital Growth Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp New F (CCL) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 6,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 37,857 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 31,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp New F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 3.18 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The hedge fund held 310,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Equity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $149.84. About 728,618 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 40,000 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $31.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 445,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

