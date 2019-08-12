Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Boosted Holding in Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) by $474,822; Mackay Shields Increases Holding in Molina Healthcare (MOH)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) by 190.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 26,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 40,229 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 13,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $747.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 398,176 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q EPS 40c; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 36186.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 8.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 8.65M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.78M, up from 23,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $134.06. About 353,763 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 06/03/2018 – Molina Health: Transactions Won’t Have Material Impact on Company’s Cash Position; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Net $272M-Net $306M; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – JOSEPH W. WHITE, CURRENTLY CFO, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Bd of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Molina Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOH); 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.24-Adj EPS $4.74; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – TRANSACTIONS WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S CASH POSITION; 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Rev $18.7B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com reported 8,021 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). 5,500 are held by Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia. Invesco Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Cibc Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc has 52 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust has 1,611 shares. Fort Lp invested 0.12% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 173,507 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 32,000 shares. Cordasco Finance Network owns 400 shares. American Intll Gp owns 129,187 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. North Star Invest stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Kemnay Advisory holds 7,761 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bancorp & Tru Company accumulated 1,706 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,702 shares to 300,186 shares, valued at $57.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 67,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,013 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).