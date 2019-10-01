Norinchukin Bank The Raised By $549,062 Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position; Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Lowered Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holding

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) stake by 33.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 18,666 shares as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Hansberger Growth Investors Lp holds 36,586 shares with $6.20 million value, down from 55,252 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd now has $429.98B valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.15. About 13.65 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – TRANSACTION IMPLIES ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ELE.ME AT US$9.5 BLN; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD

Norinchukin Bank The increased Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) stake by 14.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Norinchukin Bank The acquired 14,449 shares as Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Norinchukin Bank The holds 115,547 shares with $4.45M value, up from 101,098 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation now has $30.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.56. About 7.40 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 33.84 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $28000 highest and $21600 lowest target. $237.50’s average target is 43.81% above currents $165.15 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $28000 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Monday, May 20. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $22500 target. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Bank of America. Macquarie Research maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $226 target. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16.

Norinchukin Bank The decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) stake by 10,052 shares to 29,387 valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) stake by 7,040 shares and now owns 20,476 shares. Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 14.51% above currents $37.56 stock price. Newmont Mining had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 9. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

