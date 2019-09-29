Norinchukin Bank The Position in Cerner (CERN) Has Decreased by $1.14 Million; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Lifted Its Store Capital (STOR) Position

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The sold 15,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 46,806 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43M, down from 62,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.37. About 1.75M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 137.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 24,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 43,071 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 18,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 1.05 million shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 364,005 shares to 2,537 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 27,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,337 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Add STORE Capital To Your Shopping List – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Store Capital Is a Dividend Investor’s Dream – Motley Fool” published on November 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Store Capital: A Blue-Chip REIT, But It’s 15% Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. Store Capital – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Duff And Phelps Mngmt reported 0.65% stake. Westwood Gru holds 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 14,820 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 42,839 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Asset Mgmt holds 12,078 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 142,608 are owned by Three Peaks Mgmt Lc. Dupont Capital Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0.03% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Stifel Financial owns 114,511 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% or 4.55M shares in its portfolio. Colonial Advsrs owns 8,100 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 34,165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.54 million shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Amp Invsts holds 0.36% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 1.95 million shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerce Savings Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 393,058 shares. Citigroup reported 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cibc World has 118,565 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Whittier Co Of Nevada reported 3,785 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Llc has 24,975 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Crestwood Advsr Gru Limited Liability Corp has 5,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. American Intl Grp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cibc Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 45,899 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Bokf Na reported 40,094 shares. The Missouri-based Atwood And Palmer Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).