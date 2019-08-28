Norinchukin Bank The Lowered United Technologies (UTX) Position; FS Bancorp (FSBW) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Norinchukin Bank The decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 3.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Norinchukin Bank The sold 14,419 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Norinchukin Bank The holds 430,812 shares with $55.53M value, down from 445,231 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $107.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $124.97. About 170,928 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $6 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS CAPEX INITIATIVES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’

FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.64, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 35 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 25 reduced and sold stock positions in FS Bancorp Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.09 million shares, up from 2.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding FS Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 20 Increased: 21 New Position: 14.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 43 shares traded. FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) has declined 20.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FSBW News: 27/03/2018 FS Bancorp, Inc. Announces Twenty-First Consecutive Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Increase; 26/04/2018 – FS Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – FS BANCORP INC FSBW.O -DIVIDEND UP 27.3% TO $0.14 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ FS Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSBW); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.31% of its portfolio in FS Bancorp, Inc. for 96,517 shares. Ejf Capital Llc owns 201,573 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.75% invested in the company for 21,245 shares. The Connecticut-based Yakira Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.38% in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 19,385 shares.

Analysts await FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 26.72% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.16 per share. FSBW’s profit will be $6.58M for 8.16 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by FS Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.25% EPS growth.

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to families, businesses, and industry niches in Puget Sound area communities, Washington. The company has market cap of $214.76 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. It has a 8.04 P/E ratio. It also provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include indirect home improvement and automobile-secured loans.

Norinchukin Bank The increased Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 8,293 shares to 250,752 valued at $12.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 56,908 shares and now owns 713,712 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 24.57% above currents $124.97 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co upgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.54 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Conning has 0.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fil invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Burney reported 0.95% stake. 11,795 were accumulated by National Asset Mgmt Inc. Edmp Incorporated invested in 3.63% or 28,828 shares. 8,637 are owned by Advisory Grp. Baxter Bros Inc reported 0.77% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Orrstown Financial Services invested in 0.08% or 456 shares. 2,105 are held by Garrison Bradford &. Bp Public Limited holds 0.42% or 85,000 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Lourd Cap Llc has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fayerweather Charles holds 3.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 15,220 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lpl Limited Liability Company owns 343,620 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.