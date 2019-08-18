Norinchukin Bank The Holds Position in Southern Co (SO); Five Below (FIVE) Share Price Declined While Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Stake

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 8,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 250,752 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 242,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.48. About 5.70 million shares traded or 30.27% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER COMPANY – ”AGGREGATE MAXIMUM PURCHASE PRICE” OF OFFERS INCREASED TO AMOUNT SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW PURCHASE OF $749.9 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Five Below (FIVE) by 81.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 30,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 6,959 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $865,000, down from 37,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Five Below for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $109.92. About 709,297 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE); 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2,470 shares to 9,771 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 194,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.98 million for 54.96 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment invested 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 73 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc reported 309,579 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc owns 153,343 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability has 12,694 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 76,157 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). 9,590 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Miles Cap owns 0.2% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 1,902 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 481,281 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Mackay Shields Ltd Co stated it has 8,688 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cim Lc accumulated 0.45% or 9,898 shares. Natixis owns 2,479 shares. Macroview Inv Ltd Liability reported 24 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based First Republic Investment has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Linscomb Williams holds 9,967 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Street holds 0.21% or 51.52 million shares. Argyle Capital Mngmt invested in 0.79% or 39,955 shares. Burt Wealth has 621 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va invested in 0.04% or 5,330 shares. Moreover, Hennessy Advisors Inc has 2.16% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 59,700 are held by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Missouri-based Fincl Counselors Inc has invested 0.32% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Putnam Investments Limited Company stated it has 239,481 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,937 shares. Optimum Inv invested 0.34% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Enterprise Ser holds 0.04% or 3,402 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark invested in 0% or 664 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity.

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $7.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 65,414 shares to 243,065 shares, valued at $38.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 18,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,108 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).