Norinchukin Bank The Holding in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Has Lifted by $549,062; Black Creek Investment Management Position in Oracle (ORCL) Has Boosted as Stock Rose

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 322,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $256.26 million, up from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 6.22 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 14,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 115,547 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, up from 101,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 4.65M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ww Asset Mgmt holds 190,770 shares. Lord Abbett & Company Ltd Liability reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Condor Capital Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,649 shares. Hallmark Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 2.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sector Pension Board invested in 316,944 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Boston Family Office Limited Company stated it has 0.31% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 9,200 were accumulated by Sit Inv Associate Inc. Boys Arnold And Inc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Leisure Capital owns 0.41% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,191 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). St Germain D J Commerce holds 1.14% or 182,980 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley, a Virginia-based fund reported 206,412 shares. Howe & Rusling owns 4,058 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset holds 117,462 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Premier Asset Limited Com owns 3,641 shares.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 61,500 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $45.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 216,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Shares Fall, Analysts Tepid After Shaky Q1 Print – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Hertz, Activision Blizzard Rise Permarket; Oracle Falls – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle, Microsoft Teams announce integration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet North America Sa owns 18,968 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Essex Invest Com Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 73,334 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 365,980 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 0.46% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Old National State Bank In holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 6,600 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund holds 17,093 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 500 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd has 14,682 shares. 50 were reported by Whittier Tru Co. Mcf Advsr owns 2,485 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2.56M shares. 1,294 were accumulated by Huntington Bank. Kistler invested in 0.01% or 501 shares. Twin Mgmt accumulated 150,941 shares.

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $6.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6,005 shares to 17,016 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,433 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newmont Goldcorp prices 2.800% senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “Ore Processing Commences at Premier’s El Nino Mine – Junior Mining Network” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mining investor Friedland buys Guinea iron ore stake from BHP, Newmont – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.