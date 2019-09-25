Norinchukin Bank The Has Upped Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Holding; Westwood Holdings Group Cut Its Boston Properties (BXP) Position by $27.97 Million as Shares Declined

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 39.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 218,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 340,329 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.90M, down from 558,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.83. About 105,636 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 14,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 115,547 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 101,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 686,306 shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $272.05 million for 18.44 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 4,748 shares to 9,055 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings by 401,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Boston Properties (BXP) Appoints Diane Hoskins and William Walton to Board – StreetInsider.com” on May 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bethesda office complex offered for sale amid larger area building boom – Washington Business Journal” published on August 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Oceanwide’s search for cash leaves potential partners confused – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BXP shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc World Markets holds 0% or 3,366 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0.03% or 285,380 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Royal London Asset Management invested in 61,172 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moody Bancshares Trust Division has invested 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). New England Private Wealth Limited Liability reported 3,230 shares. Moreover, Eii Mgmt has 1.74% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 25,175 shares. 4,579 were reported by Ajo Lp. Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.02% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0.02% or 35,910 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). West Oak Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 1,915 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.16% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 42,200 shares. Signaturefd Ltd has 0% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 128 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 774,465 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 3.50 million shares. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Liability has 0.13% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 356,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 6,549 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) owns 126,423 shares. Permanens Cap Lp has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 111,943 shares. Semper Augustus Investments Grp Ltd Liability Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 288,349 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has 7,264 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Savant Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Pggm Invests invested in 0.18% or 943,360 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 810 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Washington Tru Bancorp invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd invested 0.2% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).