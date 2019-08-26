Norinchukin Bank The Has Upped Anthem (ANTM) Position; Barnes Group (B) Shareholder Eagle Boston Investment Management Cut Stake as Shares Declined

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Barnes Group Inc (B) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 19,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 55,296 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 74,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Barnes Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $43.24. About 160,327 shares traded. Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has declined 21.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical B News: 04/05/2018 – Barnes Group Raises Dividend to 16c; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 3%-4%; 21/04/2018 DJ Barnes Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (B); 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.04, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – BARNES GROUP INC B.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 6 PCT; 04/05/2018 – BARNES GROUP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 16C/SHR FROM 14C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 Sales Growth of 5%-6%; 27/04/2018 – Barnes Group Sees 2018 EPS $3.03-EPS $3.15

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 1,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 48,799 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00M, up from 47,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.38M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold B shares while 59 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 42.84 million shares or 1.64% less from 43.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 0% invested in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 284,551 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.05% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 25,105 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) for 697 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Virginia-based Pettyjohn Wood And White Incorporated has invested 0.32% in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 6,778 shares. Jefferies Group Inc holds 0.01% or 22,013 shares in its portfolio. 175,578 were reported by Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc. Champlain Partners Lc has 1.28 million shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Parkside State Bank & Tru holds 94 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street stated it has 1.56 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 19,000 shares. First Tru LP holds 0% or 14,287 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 8.97% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.78 per share. B’s profit will be $43.03M for 12.72 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Barnes Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $7,996 activity. MANGUM MYLLE H bought $1,896 worth of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) on Thursday, June 6. Hipple Richard J had bought 1,000 shares worth $58,826.

