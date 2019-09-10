Norinchukin Bank The Has Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Last Week STORE Capital (STOR) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. STORE Capital has $3600 highest and $3600 lowest target. $36’s average target is -0.28% below currents $36.1 stock price. STORE Capital had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 11. See STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) latest ratings:

27/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $36.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Norinchukin Bank The decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 2.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Norinchukin Bank The sold 35,801 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)'s stock declined 4.73%. The Norinchukin Bank The holds 1.38 million shares with $58.82 million value, down from 1.42 million last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $200.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 20.76M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “STORE Capital declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Going Back To The STORE For Value – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Retail High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying – Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

STORE Capital Corporation is a privately owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $8.36 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets. It has a 36.35 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail, service and distribution facilities.

The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 1.56M shares traded or 8.68% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold STORE Capital Corporation shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Incorporated accumulated 0% or 3,221 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.02% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Citigroup holds 313,365 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Edmp has invested 0.73% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 367,500 shares. Stifel has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 5,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil invested in 0.01% or 200,000 shares. Duncker Streett & Communication Incorporated holds 1,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone holds 147 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 110 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 39,000 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Graybill Bartz Associate Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 101,460 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $104,160 was made by Gottlieb Scott on Friday, August 23.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.34B for 15.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Cap owns 68,575 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.4% or 2.35M shares in its portfolio. Oak Assoc Limited Oh stated it has 681,268 shares. Kempner Mngmt reported 26,452 shares. 28,452 were accumulated by Abner Herrman And Brock Limited. City Company reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 80,452 were accumulated by Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. Annex Advisory Ser Limited Liability Co holds 0.33% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 51,403 shares. Fayez Sarofim has invested 0.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cornercap Counsel Inc has invested 0.66% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Argyle owns 152,796 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Merriman Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 6,908 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Texas Capital Financial Bank Tx stated it has 5,071 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt stated it has 59,736 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Weybosset Rech And Limited Liability Corp reported 0.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 9.15% above currents $37.26 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was upgraded by DZ Bank. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27.

Norinchukin Bank The increased Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) stake by 3,881 shares to 60,940 valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 1,726 shares and now owns 49,255 shares. Southern Co (NYSE:SO) was raised too.