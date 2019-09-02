Norinchukin Bank The Has Cut Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake; AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Covered By 1 Bulls

Norinchukin Bank The decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 3.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Norinchukin Bank The sold 14,419 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Norinchukin Bank The holds 430,812 shares with $55.53M value, down from 445,231 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $109.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF AKS FOR COMMISSION TO EXTEND DEADLINES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 23.21% above currents $65.74 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. See AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight New Target: $80.0000 Upgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $84.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Underperformer New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $90 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 48,592 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt accumulated 3,791 shares or 0.1% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.39% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 1.20M shares. Olstein Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.1% or 80,570 shares. Drexel Morgan & Com reported 12,907 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.77% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.13% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 21,511 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha reported 98,314 shares stake. Systematic Financial Limited Partnership owns 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 16,701 shares. Inv Advsr Llc stated it has 31,905 shares. Woodstock Corp reported 2.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 35,439 shares. Moreover, Palisade Asset Llc has 1.49% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 72,960 shares. Westport Asset Mngmt holds 0.37% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,127 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 19.53% above currents $130.24 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Cowen & Co upgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15300 target.

Norinchukin Bank The increased Linde Plc stake by 3,643 shares to 104,590 valued at $18.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Starbuckscorp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 9,104 shares and now owns 302,650 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.69B for 16.20 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250. On Wednesday, June 26 RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,500 shares. On Friday, August 16 Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 15,552 shares. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold AbbVie Inc. shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Co owns 17,496 shares. Callahan Advsrs has 0.17% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Legacy Private Trust Com reported 51,459 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Burke And Herbert Natl Bank And Tru holds 1.03% or 14,429 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co reported 4,915 shares. Van Eck Assocs invested in 178,262 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Limited, Virginia-based fund reported 860,388 shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt invested 1.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6.87% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc reported 25,198 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 27,500 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 196,103 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bollard Group Inc Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,993 shares.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $97.68 billion. The firm offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It has a 24 P/E ratio. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants.

