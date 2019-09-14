Norinchukin Bank The Has Cut Fiserv (FISV) Holding by $1.73 Million; Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Holding in White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Decreased as Share Value Rose

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40 million, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1070.96. About 25,481 shares traded or 34.68% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 25.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The sold 18,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 56,443 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15 million, down from 75,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $102.6. About 2.28 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fenimore Asset Mngmt holds 0.76% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) or 22,251 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 3,176 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Llp reported 70 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.02% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 5,103 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). 51 are held by Parkside Retail Bank And Trust. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley invested in 0.33% or 22,367 shares. Moreover, Cove Street Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 83 shares. Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Moreover, Swiss Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). New York-based Hrt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% or 2,207 shares in its portfolio. Schaller Group Incorporated holds 1,400 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 443 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11 million for 27.58 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak reported 2,416 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. 2.73M were reported by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). New York-based Two Sigma Securities has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pnc Finance Services Grp Inc invested in 184,596 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 71,478 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 10,119 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil Com holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 12,000 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,606 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Martin Management Ltd Co stated it has 151,731 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com invested in 0.13% or 7.51M shares. 16,641 were accumulated by Fdx Advsrs Incorporated. Barometer Capital invested 1.67% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Marshall And Sullivan Inc Wa holds 3.49% or 54,248 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap reported 73,600 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.