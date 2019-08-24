Norinchukin Bank The Decreased Its Citigroupinc (C) Stake; Cbre Clarion Securities Has Trimmed Sun Communities (SUI) Holding By $116.02 Million

Norinchukin Bank The decreased Citigroupinc (C) stake by 2.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Norinchukin Bank The sold 5,435 shares as Citigroupinc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Norinchukin Bank The holds 185,664 shares with $11.55 million value, down from 191,099 last quarter. Citigroupinc now has $139.95B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12M shares traded or 25.45% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 26/03/2018 – CERIDIAN HCM HOLDING INC SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, BARCLAYS, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY “PROMOTES THE ADOPTION OF CURRENT BEST PRACTICES REGARDING THE SALE OF FIREARMS”; 20/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Mann Sees No Recession, Says Fed Path `Appropriate’ (Video); 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ALSO ANNOUNCED ABOUT CHF 182.1 MLN REDEMPTION OF 2.75% FIXED / FLOATING RATE CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2021; 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 03/05/2018 – BULGARIA ENERGY HOLD HIRES CITIGROUP TO MANAGE EU500M BOND SALE

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) stake by 42.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc analyzed 983,226 shares as Sun Communities Inc. (SUI)'s stock rose 7.30%. The Cbre Clarion Securities Llc holds 1.35 million shares with $159.81 million value, down from 2.33M last quarter. Sun Communities Inc. now has $13.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $147.82. About 490,091 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500.

Norinchukin Bank The increased Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 1,790 shares to 58,684 valued at $11.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 2,114 shares and now owns 72,793 shares. Americantower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) was raised too.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 38.82% above currents $61.95 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $99 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.42 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SUI’s profit will be $128.75 million for 26.02 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $30.31 million activity. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider WEISS ARTHUR A bought $30.31 million.