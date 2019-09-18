Norinchukin Bank The Cut Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) Position by $1.43 Million; Stock Price Declined; Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Shareholder Fil LTD Has Lowered Holding by $607,692

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 25.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The sold 24,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 71,256 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, down from 95,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 395,233 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VICE PRESIDENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 60,758 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.82 million, down from 64,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $189.33. About 42,760 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe: Book Value $100.29/Share at 1Q End; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, TERMINATED STANDBY LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 19, 2015 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q OPER EPS $3.40, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $663.0M; 14/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold RNR shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon owns 499,444 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs reported 565 shares stake. Lsv Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). 62,454 were reported by Kempen Management Nv. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Co has 0.04% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 32,050 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Prospector Prtnrs holds 4.45% or 182,084 shares in its portfolio. Welch Grp Inc Ltd has 0.03% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Comerica Financial Bank holds 26,158 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Charles Schwab Incorporated accumulated 218,599 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested in 0.33% or 49,900 shares.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 453,765 shares to 15.73 million shares, valued at $896.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 13,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 419.23% or $2.18 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $119.23M for 17.53 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual EPS reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 16,005 shares. Counselors, Missouri-based fund reported 4,614 shares. 20,177 are owned by Daiwa Securities Grp. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) has invested 0.03% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 348,674 shares. Cleararc Cap owns 7,535 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 174,504 are owned by American Intl Gp. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.18% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) or 432,803 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.07% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Meeder Asset Management holds 7,400 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0.12% or 13,980 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 473,360 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.95 per share. PEG’s profit will be $485.40M for 16.01 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.52% EPS growth.

