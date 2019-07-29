Norinchukin Bank The Boosted Mastercard (MA) Position By $1.10 Million; Tal Education Group American Depositary Shares (TAL) Shorts Raised By 1.47%

Norinchukin Bank The increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 2.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Norinchukin Bank The acquired 4,691 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Norinchukin Bank The holds 217,105 shares with $51.12 million value, up from 212,414 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $287.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $281.77. About 2.53M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Tal Education Group American Depositary Shares (NYSE:TAL) had an increase of 1.47% in short interest. TAL’s SI was 28.33M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.47% from 27.92M shares previously. With 3.38M avg volume, 8 days are for Tal Education Group American Depositary Shares (NYSE:TAL)’s short sellers to cover TAL’s short positions. The SI to Tal Education Group American Depositary Shares’s float is 7.94%. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 5.60 million shares traded or 72.29% up from the average. TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has declined 12.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAL News: 19/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: OPS TO GO ON WITH `MANBIJ, AYN AL ARAB, TAL ABYAD’:NTV; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Alberta Investment Adds Tal Education, Cuts TransCanada: 13F; 16/05/2018 – U.K. Investors Buy Tal Education, VIX ETF; Sell Comcast: 13F; 04/04/2018 – TAL CEO ZHANG BANGXIN SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN BEIJING; 04/04/2018 – China’s TAL Education Has ‘Intention’ for Second Listing at Home; 04/04/2018 – ERDOGAN SAYS TURKEY CAN BUILD HOSPITAL IN TAL ABYAD, SYRIA; 26/04/2018 – TAL Education 4Q Rev $504.1M; 26/04/2018 – TAL EDUCATION GROUP – QTRLY NON-GAAP BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME PER ADS WERE US$0.15 AND US$0.14, RESPECTIVELY; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity China Region Adds Tal Education, Exits Largan

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $18.94 billion. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. It has a 65.4 P/E ratio. The firm also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes, including Xueersi Peiyou, Mobby, and Firstleap tutoring services; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Norinchukin Bank The decreased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 14,419 shares to 430,812 valued at $55.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 35,801 shares and now owns 1.38 million shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.

