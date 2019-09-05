Norfolk Southern (NSC) Valuation Declined While Washington Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.85 Million; Stack Financial Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) by $584,026 as Market Valuation Rose

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 13,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 313,798 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65 million, up from 300,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $64.15. About 920,226 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 9,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 9,035 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 18,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $171.57. About 1.51 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Company Il reported 0.04% stake. Smith And Howard Wealth Lc has invested 0.15% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1,774 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.12% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sandy Spring Savings Bank accumulated 33,228 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Co stated it has 3,780 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma stated it has 45,104 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc owns 1.09M shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 10,163 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Parsec Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Edgemoor Advisors Incorporated owns 0.08% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,448 shares. Holderness Investments holds 1,327 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 2,410 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

