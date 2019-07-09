Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Value Rose While Highbridge Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Regent Investment Management Lifted Williams Companies (WMB) Holding

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 91.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 43,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,051 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757,000, down from 47,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $198.94. About 943,618 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies (WMB) by 13.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,325 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 88,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 4.86M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: PACT TO BUY ALL PUBLIC EQUITY OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: ROLL-UP WILL OPEN CO. UP TO A BIGGER INVESTOR GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 18.04M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 18,204 were accumulated by E&G Lp. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability has 52 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Macquarie Limited holds 4.28M shares. Mackenzie holds 0.1% or 1.37M shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Perkins Coie accumulated 29,611 shares. Reilly Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 192 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Tx invested in 0.15% or 17,490 shares. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.22% or 44,465 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 2.53% or 574,114 shares. 40,521 are held by Covington Mgmt.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Williams Highlights Focus on Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability; Announces Membership in ONE Future – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Carnival Corporation (CCL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,004 shares to 22,747 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ani Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,039 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew sold $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66 million for 17.39 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 357,996 shares to 382,996 shares, valued at $18.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 4,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Drilling Sa Luxembou.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern: Great Company, Expensive Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deere & Company (DE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Commentary: The Future Of Railway-Hauled Scrap Metals – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.07% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Jefferies Grp Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Nomura Asset Mgmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 151 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 950 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mngmt reported 948 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hartford Inv has 43,085 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth accumulated 0.22% or 2,227 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,680 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,815 shares. Westwood Gru owns 25,655 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Penobscot Inv Mngmt Communications stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Tompkins holds 0.02% or 555 shares.