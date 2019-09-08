Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Value Declined While Water Island Capital Has Upped Stake; First Business Financial Services Cut Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $398,024 as Share Price Rose

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 3,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 22,131 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 18,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 857,023 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 4,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 101,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 105,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.62. About 3.22 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 73,578 shares to 107,189 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.93M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 508,041 shares, and cut its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 376,334 shares. Fosun Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 5,090 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 300,514 are held by Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia. Sand Hill Glob Advisors owns 1,333 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York accumulated 65,095 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0.05% or 18,427 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Pension Ser, a Korea-based fund reported 322,336 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.06% or 8,165 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,815 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 1,028 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mcf Advsr Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 949 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Calamos Wealth Management Lc reported 2,080 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $621.87 million for 29.20 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

First Business Financial Services Inc, which manages about $560.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 103,392 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $63.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 68,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).