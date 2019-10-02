Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Value Declined While Wade G W & Cut Stake; Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose While Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Cut Stake

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 8,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 458,169 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.46M, down from 466,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $92.28. About 7.81M shares traded or 27.55% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 2,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 1,150 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 3,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.54 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ledyard National Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited owns 2,147 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset holds 0% or 4,091 shares. 42,881 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.1% or 227,703 shares. Sun Life Fin Inc reported 0.01% stake. Ima Wealth invested in 0.08% or 1,125 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 10,496 shares. The California-based Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has invested 0.59% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Adage Cap Lc reported 324,906 shares. Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,461 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 53,708 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Co, Illinois-based fund reported 1,385 shares. Proshare Ltd owns 48,012 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp has 16,981 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,008 shares to 203,546 shares, valued at $22.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 15.85 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 57,161 shares to 126,042 shares, valued at $19.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.