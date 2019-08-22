Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Value Declined While Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Holding by $165.96 Million; Clearline Capital LP Trimmed Holding in Micron Technology (MU) by $4.86 Million as Stock Rose

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 2.24M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 892,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 1.82 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.42 million, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $175.67. About 59,873 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66 million for 27.24 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). First Tru Advisors Lp has 0.24% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2.96M shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 4.99% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Somerset Tru invested in 0.03% or 1,155 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.07% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 42,870 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.15% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 476,622 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP reported 6,625 shares stake. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Com accumulated 0.04% or 53,480 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 70 shares. Valueworks Limited Com holds 38,250 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd stated it has 15,800 shares. United Asset Strategies Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 422,316 shares to 556,710 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 426,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 652,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Xerox Corp.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 681,097 shares to 6.00 million shares, valued at $530.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.46M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.91 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund invested in 20,949 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 132,698 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. The New York-based Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Comm has invested 0.49% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 6,916 were accumulated by Argent. Rothschild Capital Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 2,729 shares. Shufro Rose And, a New York-based fund reported 1,125 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 2,299 were reported by Finemark Financial Bank. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.06% stake. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 949 shares. Qs, New York-based fund reported 5,248 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Lc has invested 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fisher Asset Ltd Llc holds 6,207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.