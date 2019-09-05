Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Value Declined While Farr Miller & Washington Trimmed by $789,570 Its Stake; Pinnacle Holdings Has Cut Its American Express Company (AXP) Position by $3.39 Million; Share Price Rose

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 18,017 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, down from 22,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $176.04. About 885,209 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in American Express Company (AXP) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 31 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 18,995 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 billion, down from 19,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in American Express Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $120.92. About 3.46M shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express Loan Portfolio Rose 16 %; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.53 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.02M for 15.95 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.