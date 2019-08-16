Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Price Declined While Wexford Capital LP Trimmed Its Holding by $3.28 Million; Silver Point Capital LP Has Lowered Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake as Market Value Rose

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 8.22 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 54.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 17,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 14,870 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 32,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $169.85. About 2.00M shares traded or 11.84% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 302,701 shares to 654,425 shares, valued at $17.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 357,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 15.38 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Trust owns 0.22% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,635 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Commerce Lc accumulated 2,151 shares. Wendell David Assocs has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Centurylink Invest Mgmt, Colorado-based fund reported 9,434 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Co owns 907,696 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Meridian Counsel Inc has invested 2.46% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Janney Cap Ltd Company accumulated 1,074 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.84% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 47,652 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability stated it has 38,156 shares. Cap Advisors Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 462 shares. 24,666 were accumulated by Canandaigua Comml Bank Comm. Homrich Berg stated it has 5,288 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Condor Capital Mgmt owns 7,327 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co owns 14,052 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 4.79M shares. Oakbrook Limited has 32,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 447,976 shares. Ulysses Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 64,500 shares. Mirae Asset Invests invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 28,625 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 526,125 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 1.59 million shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 482,013 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 239,419 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 901,428 shares.