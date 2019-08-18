Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake Increased by Palestra Capital Management Llc; Bank Of New York Mellon Has Upped Position in National Cinemedia (NCMI) as Market Value Rose

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 213,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 841,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.26M, up from 627,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 1.33 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 72,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.30M market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 267,032 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Cuts Dividend to 17c Vs. 22c; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA CUTS QTR DIV TO 17C/SHR FROM 22C, EST. 22C; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 4.5% AND ADJUSTED OIBDA TO BE DOWN 2.5% TO UP 4.8% FROM FY 2017; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Rev $425M-$445M; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.05 million shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $96.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 77,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 752,790 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Glob Inv Management reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Clearbridge Invs Ltd holds 3,728 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund owns 0.22% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,317 shares. 2,008 are owned by Founders Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Retail Bank Of The West holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,639 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 304,727 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Strs Ohio has 0.14% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 159,550 shares. North Carolina-based Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Parkside National Bank Tru has 0.18% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 33,867 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owns 5,525 shares. Monarch Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.28% or 4,172 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 4.75% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Arrow Fincl Corp has 1,280 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 6.35 million shares to 24.14M shares, valued at $117.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp by 152,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Addus Homecare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 49,165 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Lc has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 34,200 shares. Ameritas Prns owns 6,430 shares. 134,176 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% or 21,977 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 47,285 shares. State Street stated it has 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 76,183 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Com holds 0% or 845,906 shares. 9,526 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd holds 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) or 81,550 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Com owns 10.32 million shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 13,193 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 24,766 shares.

