Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake Held by Impala Asset Management Llc; Menta Capital Boosted Kimball Intl (KBAL) Position by $307,445 as Valuation Rose

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Kimball Intl Inc (KBAL) by 122.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 18,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.51% . The hedge fund held 32,802 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $572,000, up from 14,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Kimball Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $732.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 92,033 shares traded. Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) has risen 7.90% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical KBAL News: 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL – BOARD ESTABLISHED A CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE, COMPOSED OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider To Retire, Step Down As Chairman — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – SCHNEIDER INTENDS TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD BUT WILL REMAIN A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTL CEO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO To Retire; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kimball International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBAL); 24/04/2018 – Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend; 01/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL 3Q EPS 16C; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International’s Schneider Will Remain a Member of the Bd of Directors During CEO Transitio

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 58,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 644,038 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.38M, up from 585,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $182.6. About 1.13M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “AT&T, JetBlue And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 19 – Benzinga” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s how much Norfolk Southern will pay its new CFO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 26,549 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $37.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 2.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.57% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 0.05% or 18,272 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt invested in 9,165 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Verus Partners Inc reported 2,567 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.12% or 3,057 shares in its portfolio. Buckhead Mngmt Llc has invested 1.82% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Blue Chip Prns Inc invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 42,750 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Llc invested in 2,966 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Fin Advsrs holds 95,936 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has 0.15% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Qs Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,533 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding owns 24,346 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0.03% or 913,984 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 51,292 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc by 19,600 shares to 47,987 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 7,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,673 shares, and cut its stake in Newmark Group Inc.