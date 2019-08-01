Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake Has Raised by Valinor Management Llc; Orrstown Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Skyworks Solutions Com (SWKS) Holding by $777,114; Stock Value Declined

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 8,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 536,470 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.26 million, up from 528,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $188.98. About 1.24 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (SWKS) by 80.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 9,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 2,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 11,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 1.16 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bridgeway Mgmt has 0.92% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 395,750 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 52,736 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp reported 42,750 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 203 shares. 1,500 were reported by Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 48,130 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 30,149 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 27,606 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). M&T State Bank has invested 0.18% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 20,000 shares stake. Colorado-based Alps Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 3,834 were reported by Regent Mngmt Lc. Cambridge Tru Com has 1,763 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 3,780 shares.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 129,600 shares to 257,106 shares, valued at $77.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 49,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,496 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. On Thursday, February 14 Zampi Jason Andrew sold $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 519 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $403,850 activity. GAMMEL PETER L also sold $160,688 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 4,663 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 17,478 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,292 shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Boston Private Wealth Llc stated it has 46,959 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 0.11% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 18,913 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.21% or 8,052 shares in its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Llc reported 12,893 shares. Moreover, Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.26% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Tower Research Cap Limited Co (Trc) reported 4,225 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 94,463 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability reported 2.60 million shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Virtu Ltd holds 0.03% or 5,635 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania owns 0.04% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 14,584 shares.

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 22.44% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.56 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $208.95 million for 17.77 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.37% negative EPS growth.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,851 shares to 16,052 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 5,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).