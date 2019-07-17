Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shares Rose While Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $3.75 Million; Vigilant Capital Management Has Increased Waste Management (WM) Position by $13.33 Million as Stock Price Rose

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 20,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 393,482 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.54M, down from 413,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $206.46. About 1.36M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 8626.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 129,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.60M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $118.17. About 1.14 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,707 shares to 101,737 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 9,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (NYSE:AHH).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph also sold $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.67M for 18.05 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61M and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iq Global Resources Etf (GRES) by 35,215 shares to 95 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental Intl Large Co Etf (FNDF) by 1.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,864 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).