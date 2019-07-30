Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $3.75 Million as Share Price Rose; Home Depot (HD) Holder Wagner Bowman Management Cut Stake

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $218.04. About 1.98 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 20,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 393,482 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.54M, down from 413,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $191.99. About 1.57M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Flooded Roads, Rail And Port Disruptions As Hurricane Barry Comes Ashore In Louisiana – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern Shares Climbed in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Sell This Summer Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 17.39 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 9,175 shares to 69,655 shares, valued at $11.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 11,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $858,097.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Invest Counsel Incorporated stated it has 22,565 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett And invested in 1,098 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ftb owns 5,485 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 1.94% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Pennsylvania Tru invested in 0.66% or 137,549 shares. Shoker Counsel holds 0.59% or 4,298 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 1.07 million shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability owns 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 40,000 shares. Macquarie Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 26,773 shares. Td Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% or 15 shares. East Coast Asset Management Lc accumulated 1,600 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 1,667 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc accumulated 4,820 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Wills Finance Group Incorporated holds 0.83% or 6,583 shares in its portfolio.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $420.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX) by 4,755 shares to 64,888 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ttl Intl (VXUS) by 12,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Broad (SCHB).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.64 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N & Incorporated holds 0.16% or 2,840 shares. Copeland Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 19,776 shares. Carroll Finance Associates Incorporated stated it has 0.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Bankshares reported 1,324 shares stake. Toth Fincl Advisory reported 2,262 shares. 9,110 are held by Capital Wealth Planning Ltd. Alta Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 228,127 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Smart Portfolios Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Quadrant Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 2.4% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.78% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa holds 3.5% or 24,822 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability invested in 118,804 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.24% or 4,843 shares.