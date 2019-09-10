Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Water Island Capital Has Increased Its Holding; Valicenti Advisory Services Has Lifted Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Position by $705,456

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 2.04 million shares traded or 3.98% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 3,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 22,131 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 18,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $177.32. About 1.16M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Finance invested in 0.09% or 7,851 shares. 134,299 were accumulated by Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp. 24,024 were reported by Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. 108,141 are held by Utd Serv Automobile Association. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). North Star Invest Corp accumulated 3,307 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 3,328 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust Com has invested 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Paradigm Asset Com Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 28,570 shares. Moreover, Burns J W & has 0.13% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 7,691 shares. 472,753 are owned by Brandywine Invest Ltd Liability. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma has 0.07% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Provise Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $209.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,062 shares to 59,744 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Indx (IBB) by 15,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,614 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.