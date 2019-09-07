Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Washington Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Sta Wealth Management Has Cut Position in Msci (MSCI) by $380,556 as Share Price Rose

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 1,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 6,278 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $241.27. About 554,116 shares traded or 10.05% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hong Kong Exchange, MSCI are said to plan new Asian futures- Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 17/04/2018 – ComStage ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Above 200D-MA; 14/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS 234 LARGE CAP MAINLAND CHINA COMPANIES TO BE INCLUDED IN EMERGING MARKET, CHINA INDEXES; 16/05/2018 – SOURCE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA; 15/05/2018 – SMURFIT: ADDED TO MSCI STANDARD SERIES; 18/05/2018 – UBS ETFs plc – MSCI Emerging Markets SF UCITS ETF Below 200D-MA; 23/05/2018 – CHINA `REALLY INTENT ON OPENING UP THE COUNTRY’ SAYS MSCI CEO; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – MSCI is expected to announce its determination on Saudi Arabia for emerging market status in June

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 9,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 9,035 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 18,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 857,023 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Capital Mgmt stated it has 1,405 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Skylands Capital Limited Company holds 2.46% or 95,200 shares in its portfolio. Capital Fund Sa invested in 0.03% or 20,949 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 12,970 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.25% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 4,984 shares. Hartford Mgmt holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 16,600 shares. First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.07% or 1,284 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ameriprise Finance holds 0.09% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 1.10M shares. Moreover, M&R Management has 1.67% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 36,168 shares. Main Street Limited Company holds 2,885 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.16% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Douglass Winthrop Llc reported 0.2% stake.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $717.81M for 15.86 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,593 shares to 81,764 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMA).