Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Verition Fund Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.24 Million as Stock Rose; As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Share Value Rose, 3G Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Holding

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 128,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 452,663 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.50M, down from 580,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $121.13. About 1.05 million shares traded or 7.00% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 168.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 6,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,622 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 3,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $201.5. About 1.37 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 10.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.54 per share. KSU’s profit will be $173.80 million for 17.81 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transportation sector rallies following deal with Mexico – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James Boosts Kansas City Southern Price Target After Q1 Beat – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Deutsche Bank Revises Truckload Estimates Downward But Still Likes Rails – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “KCS’ Pat Ottensmeyer to Address Two Conferences in February 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marlowe Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 5.73% or 71,201 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Liability reported 341 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 2,199 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 328,984 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Vestor Capital Lc reported 39,860 shares. 3,115 were accumulated by Jump Trading Lc. Asset Management One accumulated 46,061 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 11,039 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Interocean Limited reported 1.15% stake. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 401,561 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Group holds 0% or 24,292 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Coal Freight Revenues Could Decline In The Near Term – Forbes” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Is The Death Of Rail-Hauled Coal True, Or Premature? – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse Stays Bullish On Norfolk Southern After Q4 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 154,776 shares. Stewart Patten accumulated 0.14% or 4,150 shares. Johnson Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 638,350 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 127,714 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Verus Fincl Prtnrs owns 1,282 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney reported 36,187 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 123,483 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,338 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 15,967 shares. 25,455 are owned by Bowen Hanes Com. Guyasuta Inv Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cohen Klingenstein Lc stated it has 0.56% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).