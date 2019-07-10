Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Tower Research Capital Trc Has Cut Stake by $916,050 as Share Value Rose; Steelcase (SCS) Market Valuation Rose While Venator Capital Management LTD Has Upped Its Holding

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 50.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 4,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,893 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, down from 9,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $197.21. About 581,345 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 89.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 71,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,795 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 80,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 287,188 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Prtn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,893 shares. Gam Ag reported 6,768 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Impala Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 5.71% or 585,367 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 30,285 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Df Dent & Com accumulated 0.07% or 18,358 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc invested in 0.15% or 38,156 shares. Usca Ria Llc has 0.13% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,252 shares. United Kingdom-based Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Limited has invested 0.22% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Company has 17,559 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth holds 1,125 shares. Valinor Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 536,470 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,385 shares. Rothschild Prtn Ltd accumulated 2,729 shares. Stevens Lp invested in 0.36% or 45,543 shares.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 10,236 shares to 10,336 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VIOO) by 11,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66M for 17.24 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph had sold 4,761 shares worth $858,097.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bankshares reported 157,300 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 277,641 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 554,074 shares. 16,883 are owned by Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc. Hussman Strategic Advsrs owns 129,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 68,842 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 321,375 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 2.51 million shares. First Manhattan Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 78,788 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Deutsche National Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 638,823 shares. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). United Automobile Association reported 0.02% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.01% or 29,372 shares.