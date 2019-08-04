Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Stake as Share Value Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Maintained by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 6.57M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 892,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 1.82 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.42M, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $182.02. About 2.55 million shares traded or 49.88% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $851,668 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew sold 519 shares worth $94,117. $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 373,023 shares to 391,059 shares, valued at $68.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

