Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Security National Trust Co Cut Its Position; Amarillo National Bank Stake In Atmos Energy (ATO) Was Has Increased

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $176.29. About 11,471 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $109.68. About 734,801 shares traded or 12.75% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset holds 138,639 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il owns 7,692 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited holds 25,475 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 3 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 37,967 shares. Asset invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.06% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Sei Investments Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 145,782 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt has 2.71 million shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Amarillo Natl Bank stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 4,587 are owned by Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Jd Select Dividend (DVY) by 3,484 shares to 66,524 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,061 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Ma (NYSE:IBM) by 2,286 shares to 17,425 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).